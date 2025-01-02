Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 6,594,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,138,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

