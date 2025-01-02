Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $177.69. Approximately 2,709,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,328,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

