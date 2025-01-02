Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,903,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,500,189.80. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 61.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

