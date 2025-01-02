BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Declares Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $72.66.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
