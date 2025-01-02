Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.46 and last traded at $235.77. Approximately 4,644,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,402,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,408 shares of company stock worth $33,412,228. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

