Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLSM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 89,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,227. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

