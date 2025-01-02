CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.33.

Shares of CACI opened at $404.06 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $314.06 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

