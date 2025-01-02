Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 648,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 225,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

