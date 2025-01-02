Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,613,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,608,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $697.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.66. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cantaloupe

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.