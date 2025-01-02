Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.05 and last traded at $201.57. Approximately 508,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,454,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,356.36 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.19 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,362,982.76. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,936,936.86. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,908 shares of company stock valued at $271,841,785 over the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 90.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,953,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

