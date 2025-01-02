CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $133.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

CBRE opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,330,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 85,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

