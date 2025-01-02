Celestica Appoints Amar Maletira to Board of Directors

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) recently announced the appointment of Mr. Amar Maletira to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. The decision was made by the Board of Directors of Celestica Inc., deeming Mr. Maletira as an independent director under Canadian securities laws and NYSE listing standards.

Get alerts:

Mr. Maletira brings over 25 years of extensive experience in public company business, strategic, and finance leadership within various enterprise technology industries. Prior to this role, he held senior executive positions with prominent companies such as Rackspace Technology, VIAVI Solutions, Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP), Siemens, and HCL-Picker. Currently, Mr. Maletira serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Rackspace Technology.

The appointment of Mr. Maletira includes his membership in Celestica’s Audit Committee, Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He will be remunerated in accordance with the director compensation guidelines and principles applicable to the Board.

Notably, there are no existing arrangements or understandings between Mr. Maletira and any other individuals with regards to his selection as a director. Additionally, there are no transactions involving the Company in which Mr. Maletira has a material interest warranting disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Celestica Inc.’s Board of Directors now comprises a total of 9 members following this appointment.

Investors and stakeholders seeking further information on Celestica can access the company’s securities filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. is recognized for its customer-centric approach, providing design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions for leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment sectors. With global expertise across North America, Europe, and Asia, Celestica collaborates with its customers from product conceptualization to full-scale production and after-market services.

For additional details on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Celestica’s 8K filing here.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More