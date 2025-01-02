Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

CNTA stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 77,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,584.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,616.15. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $39,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,726.52. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,574. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 1,145,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

