CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 160024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total transaction of C$158,826.33. Also, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,564 shares of company stock worth $1,033,999. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

