CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 222,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

