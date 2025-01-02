Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.