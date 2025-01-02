Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 8.46% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

