ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 289,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $319.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

