Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,749. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

