City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.39), with a volume of 143437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.35).

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.87.

City of London Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

