Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 11,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
