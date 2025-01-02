Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 11,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,145,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,923,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,760 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 120,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.