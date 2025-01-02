Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

