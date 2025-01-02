Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

