Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
