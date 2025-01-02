Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.21. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 483 shares.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
