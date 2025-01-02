Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 217192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 656,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 236,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 271,176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

