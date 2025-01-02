Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 819000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

