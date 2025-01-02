Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 91.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 308,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,264,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 575,340 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,550,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

