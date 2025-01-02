Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Consumer Portfolio Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $121,449.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,900. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,839.28. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.