Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CTNM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Contineum Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $356,000.
Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Tesla Should Be the First Stock You Consider Buying in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.