Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,511.02. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 13,919 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $225,209.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,544.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,190 shares of company stock valued at $734,561. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

