Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,054,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth $3,850,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 474,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 178,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

