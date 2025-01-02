Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,054,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
