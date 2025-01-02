Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Corning alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 48.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in Corning by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 529.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 279.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.