Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 548,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 645,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.30.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 12.5 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

