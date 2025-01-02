Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 548,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 645,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.30.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 12.5 %

About Corus Entertainment

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.