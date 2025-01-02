Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CRVS opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $10,855,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.