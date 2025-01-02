Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.