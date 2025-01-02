Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

CRVS stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

