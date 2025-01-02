Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,672 shares in the company, valued at $110,339,331.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,480,572.50. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,341 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,128. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

