Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $756.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 870,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

