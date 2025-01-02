CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $345.00 and last traded at $346.63. 427,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,865,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 670.92, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,595,056 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

