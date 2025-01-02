CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.11), with a volume of 24776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490.50 ($6.14).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of £351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.95 and a beta of 0.75.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 4,838 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,819.38 ($27,301.53). Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

