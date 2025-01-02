CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 745,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 31,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,784,692.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,743.65. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $52.73 on Thursday. CTS has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

