Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at $169,515.34. This represents a 22.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 291,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 23.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 6.9 %

About Cue Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

