Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 322.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 301,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

