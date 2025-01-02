CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $332.02 and last traded at $331.91. 289,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 510,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.93 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,132,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

