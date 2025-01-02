Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 53.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

