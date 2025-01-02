DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of DVA stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $169.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
