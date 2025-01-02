Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Update

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 647,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of DXYZ stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Destiny Tech100 has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $105.00.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth $104,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.