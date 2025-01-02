Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $539,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

