Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $295.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $303.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Shares of GD stock opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.83. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $247.36 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after buying an additional 44,387 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 43.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

