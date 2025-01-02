Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $1,348.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,444.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock worth $88,134,141 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.