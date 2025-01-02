Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $1,348.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,444.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,267.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,290.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,308.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $972.08 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock worth $88,134,141 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.